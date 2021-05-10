ALM Intelligence Names Bain & Company As A Leader In Workforce Management Services For 2021

BOSTON, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company, a global management consulting firm, has been recognized as a leader in workforce management services by ALM Intelligence (ALM), an information and intelligence company. In its 2021-2022 ALM Intelligence Workforce Management Services report, ALM positions Bain's workforce management capabilities as "an essential tool for building the organizational capabilities required to successfully execute strategy."

For more than two decades, Bain has advised more than 6,000 Human Capital client engagements, earning its reputation for what ALM identifies as a "pioneer and champion of change management." Additionally, ALM describes Bain's service offerings as "coming together in a model that integrates management consulting with benchmarking, behavioral science, agile, advanced analytics and human-centered design in its approach."

According to ALM, Bain's perspective "tightly aligns workforce management with the corporate strategy and culture by transforming the Human Resources (HR) function into an effective and efficient business partner capable of leading a cross-section of stakeholders in the design of workforce strategies that optimize operating models and technology investments to activate the employee experience and accelerate business outcomes."

"As companies seek to improve their talent outcomes, we help clients accelerate their people goals through our deep Human Capital capabilities and expertise," said Michael Heric, a Bain Partner and leader in the firm's Human Capital practice. "We are proud to be recognized by ALM for our proven track record of helping companies align their talent strategies and workforce management capabilities with their business strategies to bring them a competitive advantage."

Bain empowers its clients to create a positive and sustainable workforce that will generate greater business outcomes overtime. ALM analysts found that "Bain's approach to predictive workforce planning addresses talent gaps in two ways: determining workforce needs for a range of expected demand in the future and then aligning talent supply. The firm also helps clients develop adaptive workforce plans that enable rapid deployment of talent and skills development as needed in a dynamic operating environment."

"Bain is consistently recognized as one of the best places to work due to deep expertise, culture and network of top business talent," said Dan Schwartz, a Bain Partner and leader of the firm's Talent and Capabilities Practice and CHRO Forum. "We use our own experiences, as well as our lessons learned from countless cases and being in the trenches with our clients, to advise on how to attract, engage, lead and retain the best talent in their industries."

"Bain defines capability as a fusion of talent, process and technology," reported ALM analysts. ALM concluded that this perspective allows Bain to align workforce management with corporate strategy and culture to "activate the employee experience and accelerate business outcomes."

For this report, companies were analyzed by ALM Intelligence Pacesetter Research on their business model, value proposition, service delivery, client enablement and brand eminence to determine their Pacesetter status.

