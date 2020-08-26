ALM CEO Bill Carter Selected As A Top 50 SaaS CEO Of 2020

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ALM is pleased to announce the selection of its CEO, Bill Carter, as a Top 50 SaaS CEO by The Software Report. As stated by The Software Report, each winner was selected "…based on nomination submissions from colleagues, peers and other software industry participants. Nominees were reviewed across a number of key areas including company performance, workplace culture, product strength and strategic decision-making, among other areas. They were most closely evaluated based on qualitative and substantive commentary provided in the nomination submissions."

As an information and intelligence organization, ALM is constantly striving to push the boundaries on technology and services provided to our clients. "It's an honor to be recognized alongside fellow CEOs from leading technology organizations," said Mr. Carter of his selection. "ALM prides ourselves on our ability to deliver industry-leading products, so I am extremely grateful for this recognition of ALM's hard work."

The full list of honorees can be found here.

For more information on ALM and all of the products we have to offer, please visit our website at www.alm.com.

