Ally Law Members Elect 2021-2022 Executive Board At Annual General Meeting

MINNEAPOLIS, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a global legal network that includes more than 70 independent member firms and nearly 3,000 lawyers worldwide, is pleased to announce that its members have elected the organization's 2021-2022 Executive Board. The vote was finalized during Ally Law's Annual General Meeting held online May 26-27, 2021.

The membership elected Paul Franke, a partner in Denver, Colorado-based law firm Moye White, to serve as Ally Law's president for a two-year term beginning May 26, 2021, and continuing until May 2023. As co-chair of Moye White's Litigation Section, Franke has three decades of experience helping corporations, insurance companies, financial institutions and other clients solve complex commercial and contractual disputes. He has handled matters across the United States and represented global corporations on claims arising in Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Canada and South America.

Said Franke, "It is my great honor to have been selected by the member delegates of Ally Law to serve as our organization's President. In 2020, our network celebrated its 30 th anniversary in the midst of a global pandemic. During that time, we launched a number of successful initiatives, continued to expand our network and cultivated a new generation of leadership. I look forward to further growth and increased opportunities to serve clients worldwide."

In its regularly scheduled election, the membership of Ally Law has elected Ramesh Vaidyanathan ( Advaya Legal; Mumbai, India) as First Vice President, Andrew Parlour ( Russell Kennedy; Melbourne, Australia) as Treasurer and Roger Franklin ( Edwin Coe; London, United Kingdom) as Secretary. Serving one-year terms as Vice Presidents are Juan Pablo Cardinal ( Richards, Cardinal, Tützer, Zabala, Zaefferer; Buenos Aires, Argentina), Erich Gibel ( Gibel Zirm; Vienna, Austria), Ronald Hack ( Evans & Dixon; St. Louis, United States), Marc Landis ( Phillips Nizer; New York, United States), Ewa Lejman ( Izabella Żyglicka and Partners; Katowice, Poland), Martin O'Hara ( Much; Chicago, Illinois), Paola Sangiovanni ( Gitti and Partners; Milan, Italy) and James Turner ( McVeah Fleming; Auckland, New Zealand).

About Ally Law Ally Law, a Chambers and Partners Band 2 Leading Law Firm Network (Global Market Leaders), provides sophisticated legal services to major corporations, with a sharp focus on value and efficiency. Our 70+ firms include nearly 3,000 lawyers in 100 business centers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ally-law.com.

