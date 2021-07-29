Ally Energy Solutions Partners With Cryptocurrency Mining Solutions Provider, JAI Energy

LENEXA, Kan., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Energy Solutions is pleased to announce its partnership with cryptocurrency energy solutions provider JAI Energy. JAI Energy designs portable Bitcoin mining infrastructure for clients looking to generate profit from surplus on-site energy production. The partnership, which is part of Ally's ongoing commitment to leading-edge energy management, will provide industrial facilities with an additional profit opportunity connected to the implementation of clean energy projects, while also helping improve Bitcoin's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) footprint.

﻿"This is an exciting partnership," said Ally President and Founding Partner, Shawn Rash, "The market is moving quickly to adopt a zero-carbon infrastructure. JAI's Bitcoin mining solutions perfectly compliment Ally's clean energy projects, and we're thrilled to be able to help bring ESG compliant solutions to our clients looking for exposure in the expanding digital currency space."

With a portfolio of more than three-billion cubic feet of annual renewable biogas production at various stages of development, Ally has the energy infrastructure to support carbon-friendly Bitcoin mining. Meanwhile, the JAI partnership provides built-to-suit, portable Bitcoin mining modules that eliminate the need for expensive energy pipeline infrastructure.

"We are very excited at JAI to work with Ally to offer creative solutions to capture value from what would otherwise be wasted energy," said Justin Ballard, JAI's CEO and Co-Founder. "Additionally, this agreement exemplifies how Bitcoin mining companies and energy solutions providers can work together to build a clean energy infrastructure that is profitable - and sustainable - for all stakeholders."

For more information about Ally Energy Solutions, please visit: https://ally-energy.com/. For more information about JAI Energy, please visit: https://jaienergy.com/.

About Ally Energy Solutions: Ally Energy Solutions LLC delivers turnkey energy solutions to manufacturing, industrial and distribution facilities throughout the U.S. Ally looks at energy savings opportunities from the whole facility and facility owner perspective, with an emphasis on relationships over transactions. Through the relentless pursuit of sustainable, financially viable savings opportunities, the Ally team has earned the privilege to serve as the trusted energy advisor to some of the largest facility owners, utilities and technologists in the world. For more information, visit: https://ally-energy.com/

About JAI Energy: JAI Energy is a fully integrated manufacturer of natural gas-powered Bitcoin mining solutions. Focused on growth through the development of innovative opportunities for midstream companies, upstream operators and individual investors JAI seeks to utilize natural gas and biogas to support portable, on-site digital mining farms. JAI Energy will have approximately 6MW of mining power in operation by August 1, 2021, with the ability to expand up to 150 MW. For more information, visit: https://jaienergy.com/.

