AllVoices' State Of Workplace Wrongdoing Report Shows Employees Are Still Hesitant To Report

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anonymous reporting platform AllVoices has released the findings from its State of Workplace Wrongdoing 2021 Report .

The report surveyed 1,000 U.S. workers on March 8, 2021 with the mission of better understanding patterns of witnessing, responding to, and reporting wrongdoing in the workplace. The report advances AllVoices' goal of fostering safe, happy, and healthy workplaces for all.

Key Findings

More than a quarter of workplace wrongdoing goes unreported. 26.5% of all employees say they have never reported wrongdoing when they've witnessed it.

26.5% of all employees say they have never reported wrongdoing when they've witnessed it. Inexperienced employees are especially hesitant to report wrongdoing. 35.5% of entry-level employees say they haven't reported wrongdoing that they personally witnessed.

35.5% of entry-level employees say they haven't reported wrongdoing that they personally witnessed. One-fifth of reports about workplace wrongdoing go unaddressed. 19% of wrongdoing reports are not formally investigated or adjudicated.

19% of wrongdoing reports are not formally investigated or adjudicated. One-third of wrongdoing reports are never resolved. 33% of respondents have never received a final resolution to their reports of workplace wrongdoing.

33% of respondents have never received a final resolution to their reports of workplace wrongdoing. Lack of anonymity inhibits further reporting of workplace wrongdoing. 70% of respondents say they would be more likely to report if there was a truly anonymous method.

70% of respondents say they would be more likely to report if there was a truly anonymous method. Half of employees aren't sure what they can do to report workplace wrongdoing. Only 56% are clear on what resources are available to them. The rest of respondents either do not know what resources are available or do not know how to access resources.

Only 56% are clear on what resources are available to them. The rest of respondents either do not know what resources are available or do not know how to access resources. Only 63% of employees believe their employer wants them to report wrongdoing. Failure to make anonymous reporting channels available and accessible contributes to this belief.

Claire Schmidt, CEO and Founder of AllVoices, notes the significance of the report's findings: "These findings confirm what we've observed firsthand through AllVoices—workplace wrongdoing is still a serious concern, but workers fear retaliation or apathy should they lodge a report. Providing channels for workers of all experience levels to report anonymously without fear of repercussion continues to be imperative."

To download a full copy of the report, please click HERE .

About AllVoicesIn today's workforce, people often don't feel empowered to speak up and voice their opinions about workplace issues, including harassment, bias, and other culture issues. This prevents company leadership from making necessary changes, and prevents people from feeling fulfilled, recognized, and included at work.

At AllVoices, we want to change that by providing a completely safe, anonymous way for people to report issues directly to company leaders. This allows company leadership real transparency into what's happening in their companies—and the motivation to address issues quickly. Our goal is to help create safer, more inclusive companies.

