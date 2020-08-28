Alltemp Inc.® Announces Board And Management Changes

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alltemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: LTMP), developer of the proprietary and environmentally friendly refrigerant technology called alltemp ®, today announced replacement of the Company's board of directors and appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer.

As a result of a stockholder vote, stockholders holding a majority of the issued and outstanding voting stock of the Company have removed its existing board of directors and elected Bob Davis, the alltemp refrigerant inventor, E. Kenn Philips and Ben Hansel to the board of directors, with Hansel additionally being appointed to the position of CEO.

Hansel brings multiple financial and sales disciplines to the CEO role and will immediately begin focusing on updating the Company's financial statements to meet the OTCQB eligibility standards, as well as streamlining the Company budgets, operations, and personnel, to best achieve growth and prosperity for all existing and future stakeholders.

"alltemp refrigerants are an amazing technology," stated Hansel "so, in addition to focusing on our financial markets, we are eager about the opportunity to work with employees and build the alltemp market to what we believe it deserves to be."

About Alltemp, Inc.

Alltemp, Inc. has developed a proprietary refrigerant technology, after years of research and development, called alltemp ®, a proven replacement for many worldwide refrigerants that have detrimentally affected the global environment. alltemp's refrigerants are environmentally friendly, sustainable, and cost-efficient energy solutions for the residential and commercial marketplace. alltemp refrigerants have broad applications, ranging from Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC), to refrigeration and foam insulation, to industrial solvents. We believe alltemp is the ideal solution for replacement of R-407c, R-134a, R-404a, and HCFC-22, better known as R-22, but which is rapidly being phased out in all developed countries due to environmental concerns over its strong effect on the depletion of the Earth's ozone layer. For further information, please go to www.alltempsolutions.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of terms such as "expect," "will," "continue," "plan" or similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations which involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Assumptions relating to these statements involve judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to accurately predict and many of which are beyond Alltemp, Inc.'s control. Although the Company believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements, and the forward-looking statements themselves, are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that these statements will themselves prove accurate and actual results, performance and achievements may materially differ from those expressed or implied by these statements as a result of numerous factors.

Ben Hansel

(720) 288-8495