Allstate To Discuss First Quarter 2021 Earnings

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) - Get Report will conduct a conference call and webcast at 9 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, May 6, 2021, to discuss first quarter 2021 earnings.

The company plans to file a current report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission announcing quarterly results at or after 4:15 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, May 5. To view Allstate's quarterly results after their filing, including the earnings release and investor supplement, go to www.sec.gov. These materials will be available around 5 p.m. Eastern at www.allstateinvestors.com.

You can access the investor webcast at www.allstateinvestors.com. A replay will be posted shortly after the call. Preliminary dates and times for future earnings calls/webcasts are on the Allstate investor website.

To get alerts about Allstate, enroll on the "Email Alerts" section of www.allstateinvestors.com. Subscribe to RSS feeds of news releases at www.allstatenewsroom.com.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

