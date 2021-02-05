Allstate CEO To Present At Bank Of America Securities Conference 2021

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL), one of the nation's largest publicly held personal lines insurers, announced that Tom Wilson, Chair, President and CEO, will present at the virtual Bank of America Securities Conference at 11:30 a.

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) - Get Report, one of the nation's largest publicly held personal lines insurers, announced that Tom Wilson, Chair, President and CEO, will present at the virtual Bank of America Securities Conference at 11:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed at www.allstateinvestors.com, where a replay will be posted in the executive speeches section shortly after the presentation ends.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210205005396/en/