November 19, 2021
Allstate Announces Quarterly Dividend

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of 81 cents on each outstanding share of the corporation's common stock, payable in cash on Jan.
The Allstate Corporation (ALL) - Get Allstate Corporation Report today announced its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of 81 cents on each outstanding share of the corporation's common stock, payable in cash on Jan. 3, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 30, 2021.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

