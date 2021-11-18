ALLSTAR Health Brands, Inc. And Gold River Productions, Inc. To Begin Distribution In The Caribbean, The U.S. And Canada

PALM COAST, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the help of AllStar Health Brands, GRPS now has purchase orders to begin distributing their gummy products. In addition, AllStar, while developing a dedicated website will engage in an extensive marketing campaign to create awareness for our products.

"The feedback we've received is exceptional" says Chairman of the Board, Richard Goulding, M.D. "The uniqueness of our products, the focus on real issues for people with problems is a game-changer. www.Vividcbd.com is a website that will help promote the product and how it works. An extensive marketing campaign will be undertaken by AllStar Health Brands to spread the word regarding the products Sleepy Watermelon, Relief Raspberry and Calming Mango."

"We plan to start by using our existing distribution networks and will start a program to include brick and mortar sales such as pharmacies and convenience stores," says Pete Wanner, CEO AllStar Health Brands. We are excited to move forward and begin the sales process."

"Our focus right now," further explains Dr. Goulding, "is to make sure that we are able to satisfy demand. We will leave no stone unturned to make certain we can fulfill all of our obligations and product needs.

It is crucial that besides marketing, we supply education to the public. It's very important that customers understand the value of our products, how best to utilize them, their efficacy as well as their limitations. It is our goal at GRPS to maximize the effects of rare cannabinoids in appropriate combinations and strengths to render solutions. Our upcoming nutraceutical combinations will serve as an adjunct to our gummies. Our gummies are a terrific start."

About AllStar Health Brands (ALST)

AllStar Health Brands has a number of distribution networks that involve sales of nutraceutical and other health equipment to various countries in the Western Hemisphere. Hospital equipment, health testing, PPE have dominated the Company's activities over the last 18 months, but in that time, the Company also formed contacts for supply and for sale, largely in the US and Canada, but also stretching into other Western Hemisphere countries. The ability to move PPE, testing suppliers and health equipment is now being enhanced with Nutraceutical products, which can be moved along the same distribution networks already established.

About Gold River Productions, Inc.

Dedicated to changing people's lives, Gold River is a groundbreaking company aiming at improving quality of life and longevity. Our diverse products and interests include nutraceuticals, CBD, land, education and now Stem Cells. With a unique staff of physicians, cultivators, and CBD experts, we are poised to tackle different disease states on an unprecedented level. Utilizing years of experience in herbals, rare cannabinoids, traditional and non-traditional methods of patient care, we are in the unique position to utilize CBD and herbals in the most effective ways possible and make stem cells a widely accepted entity that will benefit thousands. Emphasis on what already works, then augmenting effective formulas with high-quality cannabinoids in therapeutic levels can achieve unprecedented symptom control in a myriad of disease states.

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Gold River's control. These include but are not limited to the impact of competitors' products, services and pricing; product demand; market acceptance; new product development; reliance on key strategic alliances; the regulatory environment; fluctuations in operating results; and other risks which are detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and/or OTC Markets. Gold River Productions disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

CONTACT: Gold River Productions, Inc. info@grpsinc.com www.GRPSInc.com

AllStar Health BrandsPete Wanner peterw@allstarhealthbrands.com www.allstarhealthbrands.com