Allscripts Launches Guided Scheduling, Leveraging Artificial Intelligence To Improve Patient Care And Increase Healthcare Operational Efficiencies

Allscripts (NASDAQ MDRX) Guided Scheduling, launching in Allscripts Practice Management, is an artificial intelligence scheduling application that uses real-time provider, practice, and industry data to optimize providers' days. The system looks at key clinical and operational metrics, allowing users to appropriately schedule each patient visit. Allscripts Guided Scheduling can result in the increased speed of high-need patients receiving care, the improved utilization of all resources across an organization, and the reduction of the impact of schedule churn (no-shows/last-minute changes and cancellations).

By embedding this functionality in the existing Allscripts Practice Management scheduling solution, set-up and configuration of Allscripts Guided Scheduling is designed to be simple, enabling system users to have minimal disruption to their existing workflows. One client, The Orthopedic Center in Easton, MD, has also used this functionality to onboard new staff members quickly.

"Our orthopedic practice is made up of various fellowship-trained orthopedic physicians along with physiatrists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners and rehabilitative services," said Tracy E. Lyons, practice manager at The Orthopedic Center. "We originally looked at enabling Allscripts Guided Scheduling to optimize our scheduling but put it on the back burner due to all the challenges we faced with the pandemic. As we were navigating our way through staff shortages and training new staff, we decided that Guided Scheduling could ease the lengthy time it takes to train new staff by using our data and the predictive analytics now built into Allscripts Practice Management to onboard new staff members quicker than we have been able to in the past."

Tina Joros, Allscripts Vice President and General Manager for Allscripts Practice Management, said, "I am very pleased for Allscripts to deliver Allscripts Guided Scheduling to our clients in our latest release. Leveraging real-time data, artificial intelligence, and proven principles from other industries can be a game changer for our clients and the entire healthcare market. Our goal is to continuously enhance our solutions to help our clients meet their practice goals and Guided Scheduling is a tool that can help them significantly in this effort."

To deliver this solution, Allscripts partnered with Opargo to embed its engine within the application. Paul Wiley, Co-Founder and CEO of Opargo said, "I can't be more excited to see this solution come to life with Allscripts. It is the perfect balance of market-leading technology within an existing workflow to deliver incredible results."

Allscripts Guided Scheduling is the most recent example of the company's focus on automation features in Allscripts Practice Management. Other solutions include Billing Automation, Automated Self-Pay Collections, and System Rule Manager. These solutions provide users with the ability to configure and manage highly customizable workflows that can streamline repetitive administrative steps within areas of an organization's revenue cycle, enabling providers to focus on the care of their patients while Allscripts helps address the practice.

