Allscripts And Sheba Medical Center Launch Partnership To Further Healthcare Innovation

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) and Israel's Sheba Medical Center have formed a partnership to accelerate the pace of artificial intelligence technologies and to improve patient care through the hospitals' ARC Innovation Center.

Allscripts (MDRX) - Get Report and Israel's Sheba Medical Center have formed a partnership to accelerate the pace of artificial intelligence technologies and to improve patient care through the hospitals' ARC Innovation Center. ARC, which is an acronym for accelerate, redesign, and collaborate, is the innovation arm of Sheba Medical Center which has a vision to transform healthcare by 2030.

Sheba Medical Center, which currently uses the Allscripts dbMotion™ Solution for seamless interoperability and patient data harmonization, will host a lab space to promote innovation projects. Named by Newsweek as one of the top-ten hospitals in the world, the 2,000-bed hospital is the largest one in Israel, with state-of-the-art facilities located on a comprehensive, all-inclusive campus with a full range of medical divisions and specialties.

ARC Innovation brings new technologies into the hospital and community healthcare ecosystem to further improve patient care. It enables data fluidity and integration amongst innovators; scientists; startups; high-level developers; large and small companies; investors; and academia all under one roof. The organization focuses on digital health technologies, including precision medicine, big data and predictive analytics, telemedicine and mobile health. There are six medical tracks, with a senior Sheba physician leading each: telemedicine, precision medicine, digital innovation focusing on big data and artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, rehabilitation and surgical innovation.

As part of this joint initiative, Allscripts' open system will be accessible in a space for researchers and developers, and ARC will serve as the platform for cooperation with Allscripts. In addition, Sheba Medical Center's clinical and research staff and Israeli startups will assist by focusing on healthcare information technology. ARC and Allscripts will proactively seek out ideas and initiatives to enhance the development of new telemedicine and mobile solutions, including a future electronic health record encompassing home hospitalization medical information.

"Our partnership with Allscripts will provide a significant boost to startups and clinicians as they build new capabilities into Allscripts solutions through their unique Open platforms. With the need in rapid changes these days, we need a leader like Allscripts who's agile, open and connected to the needs of patients, clinicians and governments", stated Dr. Eyal Zimlichman, MD, MSc (MHCM), Deputy Director General, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Innovation Officer at Sheba Medical Center.

"Sheba Medical Center is an exemplar for successful healthcare delivery. Allscripts is proud to advance our partnership even further through the ARC initiative," said Paul M. Black, Allscripts Chief Executive Officer. "Creating an environment that encourages collaboration between some of the brightest minds in healthcare information technology speaks to our commitment to continuously innovate, capitalizing on our 13 year commitment to an Open platform, and our long standing belief to include the best minds to advance and best meet the needs of providers and patients across the globe."

About Allscripts

Allscripts (MDRX) - Get Report is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial, and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers and consumers to make more informed decisions, delivering better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog.

© 2020 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Allscripts, the Allscripts logo, and other Allscripts marks are trademarks of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All other products are trademarks of their respective holders, all rights reserved. Reference to these products is not intended to imply affiliation with or sponsorship of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200819005037/en/