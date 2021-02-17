AlloVir To Present At The 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

AlloVir, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late clinical-stage cell therapy company, will present a corporate overview at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on February 26, 2021 at 4:20 p.

AlloVir, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late clinical-stage cell therapy company, will present a corporate overview at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on February 26, 2021 at 4:20 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be available on the Investors & Press section of the AlloVir website at https://ir.allovir.com. An archived replay of the presentation will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About AlloVir

AlloVir is a leading late clinical-stage cell therapy company with a focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases in pediatric and adult patients with weakened immune systems. The company's innovative and proprietary technology platforms leverage off-the-shelf, allogeneic, single and multi-virus specific T-cells targeting devastating viruses for patients with T-cell deficiencies who are at risk from the life-threatening consequences of viral diseases. AlloVir's technology and manufacturing process enables the potential for the treatment and prevention of a spectrum of devastating viruses with each single allogeneic cell therapy . The company is advancing multiple mid- and late-stage clinical trials across its product portfolio. For more information visit www.allovir.com.

