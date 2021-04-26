Allot To Release First Quarter 2021 Earnings And Host Analyst & Investor Event On May 11, 2021

Hod Hasharon, Israel, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, announced today that it will host a virtual Analyst & Investor event on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 starting at 9:00AM ET (4:00PM Israel).

The first quarter 2021 unaudited financial results will be published prior to the event.‎

The virtual Analyst & Investor event will provide more color on the growth potential of the Company and on the Revolution of Consumer Cybersecurity. It will feature presentations delivered by various members of the Allot management team as well as talks by some of the Company's cybersecurity customers.

The Analyst & Investor event will be hosted via a Zoom Webinar. To register for the event, please use the following link:

https://www.allot.com/210511-investor-day-lp/?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=external

A recording of the event, including the presentations, will be archived and available for viewing on the Allot website a few days following the event.

For further details about the agenda and participating in the virtual Investor Day event, please refer to the Allot investor relations website at https://investors.allot.com.

