Allot To Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Conference Call On November 9, 2021

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 earnings results, on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 8:30AM ET (1:30PM UK, 3:30PM Israel). The unaudited financial results of the quarter will be published prior to the commencement of the conference call.‎

To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: 1-888-642-5032, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0609

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Allot website at http://investors.allot.com/.

The webcast will also be archived on the website following the conference call.

About Allot

