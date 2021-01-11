Allot Introduces DNS Secure To Expand Its Mass-market Security Portfolio

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (ALLT) - Get Report (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers and enterprises, today announced that a new mass-market cybersecurity solution, Allot DNS Secure, will join the Allot Secure family of cybersecurity solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). The new solution is supported by an agreement with Open-Xchange to license its OX PowerDNS technology, which will be integrated into Allot DNS Secure.

DNS Secure is designed for CSPs who want to deploy a security solution primarily for fixed broadband subscribers. The solution provides protection against a broad range of cyber threats including malware and phishing and offers content filtering. It is deployed with a "light touch" on the CSP network either as a standalone solution or together with other solutions in the unified Allot Secure family, such as HomeSecure, NetworkSecure and EndpointSecure.

OX PowerDNS technology complements Allot's comprehensive threat database and unique proxy capabilities, such as carrier grade performance; multi-protocol enforcement and scalability up to many millions of subscribers. As a network-based cybersecurity solution, DNS Secure enables effortless user onboarding, eliminating the need for subscribers to download, install or update any software.

"Building its new network-based cybersecurity solution on the OX PowerDNS platform will allow Allot to offer quick, comprehensive and scalable end-user protection against malware and phishing, combined with content filtering options, to its communication service provider customers," said Neil Cook, PowerDNS Head of Product at Open-Xchange.

"The agreement with Open-Xchange enhances the Allot cybersecurity portfolio with an additional high-quality product. It gives Allot the flexibility to address the needs of CSPs that want to provide additional cyber protection measures to their customers," said Mark Shteiman, Vice President of Product Management at Allot.

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally.

Allot. See. Control. Secure.

About Open-Xchange

Open-Xchange (OX) is a developer of secure and open communication and office productivity software, IMAP server software and DNS solutions. Since 2005, it has partnered with many of the world's largest Internet Service Providers (ISPs), telcos and carriers to deliver Open Source email and productivity solutions that include secure storage, file and document management. OX Dovecot is the world's most popular IMAP server software and OX PowerDNS provides secure DNS services to telco customers and their users worldwide. Software developed by Open-Xchange is used by 200 million people globally. It is headquartered in Germany, with offices in Bremen, Cologne, Dortmund, Hamburg, Nuremberg and Olpe, and international offices in Finland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands and the USA. For further details, visit www.open-xchange.com.

