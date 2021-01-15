AlloSource's ProChondrix CR, Cryopreserved Osteochondral Allograft, To Be Featured At The British Patellofemoral Society Meeting

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AlloSource®, one of the largest allograft providers in the U.S., creating innovative cellular and tissue products, today announced its ProChondrix® CR allograft, will be featured in a presentation by Dr. David Argo at the British Patellofemoral Society Meeting, January 18-19, 2021. During the session titled ProChondrix CR: Cryopreserved off-the-shelf Hyaline Cartilage Allograft. Dr. Argo, with Beacon Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Cincinnati, Ohio, will highlight his experience repairing osteochondral defects of the knee with AlloSource's allograft.

A potentially debilitating condition, chondral injuries are a common issue that affect nearly one million people in the United States annually. As the leader in the processing of cartilage tissue for joint repair, AlloSource is excited to focus on the long-term outcomes for cartilage defects in the knee using ProChondrix CR, a cryopreserved osteochondral allograft.

"This meeting provides a great opportunity to share my experience with ProChondrix for cartilage defects in the knee," said Dr. Argo. "After 29 cases using the product, I believe this procedure will make a major difference in healing patellofemoral injuries and arthritis, especially if they are caught early, though it can be used for patients in a degenerative state too."

AlloSource developed ProChondrix CR as a cost-effective, single-stage alternative to deliver the necessary components for articular cartilage restoration. This cartilage restoration therapy provides live, functional cells and biological components necessary for the repair and regeneration of damaged cartilage tissue. ProChondrix CR has an average of 94.97% chondrocyte viability after two years of storage at -80°C. The two-year shelf life helps to alleviate the inventory management challenges of other cartilage products and provides surgeons with more flexibility for their patients.

The session featuring ProChondrix CR, in partnership with Joint Operations in the United Kingdom, takes place remotely on January 19, 2021 at 1:25 p.m. GMT. To learn more please visit bpfsmeeting.com.

About AlloSourceFounded in 1994, AlloSource is a nonprofit leader in providing allografts that maximize tissue donation to help surgeons heal their patients. The company has grown into one of the largest tissue networks in the country creating more than 200 types of precise bone, skin, soft-tissue and custom-machined allografts for use in an array of life-saving and life-enhancing medical procedures. As a world leader in cell-based products, cartilage tissue for joint repair and skin allografts to help heal severe burns, AlloSource's products bridge the proven science of allografts with the advanced technology of cells. The company is accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is headquartered in Centennial, CO. For more information, please visit allosource.org .

