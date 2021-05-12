Allogene Therapeutics To Host Virtual CD19 Forum On May 19, 2021

Webinar Scheduled for 2:30 PM PT/5:30 PM ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer will discuss progress on its AlloCAR T platform during a virtual CD19 Forum on May 19, 2021 at 2:30 PM Pacific Time/5:30 PM Eastern Time. The Forum will include results from Phase 1 ALPHA (ALLO-501) and ALPHA2 (ALLO-501A) trials in relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma, developed in collaboration with Servier. The Company will also share safety, pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) data from ALLO-647, a component of its differentiated lymphodepletion regimen.

Allogene Presenters:

David Chang, M.D., Ph.D. - President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Rafael Amado, M.D. - Executive Vice President of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer

Eric Schmidt, Ph.D. - Chief Financial Officer

Christine Cassiano - Chief Communications Officer

External Presenters:

Frederick Locke, M.D. - Co-Leader of the Moffitt Immuno-Oncology Program and the Vice Chair and Associate Member of the Department of Blood and Marrow Transplant and Cellular Immunotherapy at the Moffitt Cancer Center

Michael Tees, M.D., M.P.H. - Associate Member Physician, Colorado Blood Cancer Institute, Sarah Cannon Research Institute

Lazaros Lekakis, M.D. - Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine, Transplantation and Cellular Therapy, Sylvester Cancer Center, University of Miami

Poster presentations on data included in the Forum will be presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held virtually June 4 - 8, 2021.

WebinarPlease register for the webinar on the Company's website at www.allogene.com under the Investors tab in the News and Events section ( https://ir.allogene.com/events) or by clicking the following link directly.

Following the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website for approximately 30 days. The materials presented will be available on the Allogene website.

About Allogene TherapeuticsAllogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer. Led by a management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of "off-the-shelf" CAR T cell therapy candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients. For more information, please visit www.allogene.com, and follow @AllogeneTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

