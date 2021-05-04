AllMed Announces Kathryn Kolonic As Medical Director

PORTLAND, Ore., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllMed Healthcare Management, Inc., a leading provider of utilization management (UM) and independent review (IRO) services, today announced that Dr. Kathryn Kolonic, DO, MPH, CPHQ, has joined its executive leadership team as Medical Director and Vice President.

"At AllMed, we are committed to ensuring the availability of appropriate clinical reviewers while upholding high quality written determinations and responding to the evolving needs of our clients and their members," said AllMed CEO and President Maridy McGinnis. "In support of these imperatives, Dr. Kolonic will focus on managing our clinical peers and deepening our panel of practicing board certified specialists."

Dr. Kolonic received her DO from Touro University in Nevada, MPH from Portland State University, and BA from the University of San Diego. Before joining AllMed, Dr. Kolonic was the CMO for AgeRight Clinical Services, where she also served as Medical Director of the AgeRight Medicare Advantage plan. Dr. Kolonic also served as a practicing physician for AIM Health NW and Providence Health and Services.

"I am deeply interested in working to improve the quality of care for all patients while ensuring the most appropriate utilization of healthcare services," said AllMed Medical Director and Vice President Kathryn Kolonic. "AllMed was founded on similar principles. Joining the executive leadership team and overseeing the company's clinical peer panel program is a natural fit."

About AllMedSince 1995, tailored utilization management (UM) and independent review organization (IRO) services from AllMed have provided the informed guidance leading health care payers require to deliver determinations with confidence. AllMed is an essential extension of its customers' teams to deliver clinical decision-making that supports improved patient care while ensuring appropriate health care utilization. As trusted advisors setting the bar for our evolving industry, AllMed invests in innovation to help payers better understand and navigate the complex factors affecting clinical decision-making. The AllMed payer community impact is substantial as evidenced by the coordination and management of cases for more than 200 million Americans.

