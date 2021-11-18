Allison Transmission's 2500 Rugged Duty SeriesTM (RDS) six-speed fully automatic transmission has been integrated into Isuzu Commercial Truck of America's first F-Series Class 7 truck model. (Photo: Business Wire)

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, is...

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, is pleased to announce that its 2500 Rugged Duty Series TM (RDS) six-speed fully automatic transmission has been integrated into Isuzu Commercial Truck of America's first F-Series Class 7 truck model. In addition, Isuzu's new F-Series Class 6 truck model will feature Allison's 2550 RDS six-speed fully automatic transmission. Both vehicles are now in serial production.

"Isuzu's rugged chassis and user-friendly low cab forward design coupled with the latest powertrain from Allison and Cummins will enable us to maintain Isuzu's long-standing reputation for low total cost of ownership and ease of use, particularly in urban environments or where maneuverability is critical" said Shaun Skinner, President of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America.

Allison's 2500 and 2550 RDS transmissions, with available FuelSense 2.0 software, will be paired with the proven Cummins B6.7 diesel engine to increase performance and provide drivers with superior control. The Allison 2500 without park pawl has been integrated in the Class 7 capable Isuzu FVR model. The Allison 2550 with park pawl has been integrated in the Class 6 FTR model. The robust powertrain is engineered to provide the optimum blend of power that drivers demand with the fuel economy and reliability that owners know and expect from this proven combination.

"Allison is proud to partner with Isuzu to design a solution that offers superior maneuverability, performance and comfort while meeting the fuel efficiency and reliability standards that customers demand," said Rohan Barua, Vice President, North America Sales, Global Channel and Aftermarket at Allison Transmission. "Allison is proud to be the exclusive transmission solution on the F-Series platform."

Isuzu has begun production of its highly anticipated 2022 F-Series Class 6 and Class 7 trucks, exclusively with the Allison fully automatic transmission and featuring a low cab forward design that provides more cargo capacity versus conventional cab competitors with a comparable wheelbase. This gives customers more versatility with their body application choices to accommodate heavier or bulkier cargo loads. Allison fully automatics are also available on Isuzu's N-Series Class 5 truck models.

The 2022 Isuzu F-Series is available at Isuzu's network of over 300 dealerships, located in all 50 states, beginning in October.

