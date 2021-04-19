Allison Transmission Releases 2020 Environmental, Social And Governance Report

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, and a leader in electrified propulsion...

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, and a leader in electrified propulsion systems has released its first-ever Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report designed to provide transparent data on the company's environmental performance and social impacts.

"We are delighted to present the 2020 Allison Transmission ESG report to highlight our commitment to the ideals of corporate citizenship," said David Graziosi, President and CEO of Allison Transmission. "Allison is committed to protecting human health and well-being, natural resources, and the local and global environment."

Allison regularly integrates sound environmental practices into business decisions. In addition, Allison has been investing for decades to advance electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion technology with approximately $250 million spent over the past three years. In 2020, Allison introduced the eGen Flex TM electric hybrid propulsion system for transit buses, which provides revolutionary capabilities including fully electric propulsion of up to 10 miles, no engine emissions or noise while loading and unloading passengers, and improved fuel economy of up to 25% versus conventional diesel buses.

Our conventional products, fully automatic transmissions, convert the energy generated by internal combustion or electric motors into the power and speeds needed to perform in the most challenging environments. The company manufactures high quality, reliable transmissions with efficient power conversion, resulting in less total energy required to perform a given task. Additionally, Allison continues to innovate with new technology that continues to increase these efficiencies.

Since its inception in 1915, Allison has been committed to being a responsible and passionate corporate citizen. Founder, James A. Allison, recognized the power of community, education and innovation. He instilled philanthropy and strengthening communities into Allison's culture. Today, this is personified by the company motto "Quietly do good work." Employees work to improve the lives of those in need by participating in a host of activities and fundraisers that support the communities where they live and work.

Allison strives to create an inclusive workplace where people of all genders, races, faiths and backgrounds can reach their full potential. The company created an Inclusion and Diversity (I&D) Executive Council in 2019, which according to an employee survey, has demonstrated meaningful improvement in their perceptions of how Allison achieves I&D in the workplace. In 2020, Allison further demonstrated its commitment to fostering inclusion by introducing several initiatives such as unconscious bias training for its 3,300 employees, the creation of a multicultural employee resource group, and an I&D speaker series designed to encourage healthy dialogue on important topics and bring employees together.

Allison's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing reporting on the company's ESG efforts. For more information on the intentional steps Allison is taking to improve the environment, the lives of its employees and its communities, please refer to the full 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance report: https://allisontransmission.com/docs/default-source/marketing-materials/allison2020esg.pdf

About Allison Transmission

