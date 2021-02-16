Allison Transmission Partners With American Rheinmetall Vehicles To Produce The Propulsion System For Lynx OMFV Offering

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for tactical wheeled and tracked defense platforms and a leader in commercial-duty electrified propulsion systems is proud to announce a strategic partnership with...

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for tactical wheeled and tracked defense platforms and a leader in commercial-duty electrified propulsion systems is proud to announce a strategic partnership with American Rheinmetall Vehicles (ARV) to provide the Next-Generation Electrified Transmission (NGET) propulsion system for the Lynx vehicle that is in competition to be selected for the U.S. Army's Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) program.

The OMFV program is the priority ground modernization program for the U.S. Army that will replace nearly 3,800 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles. The program begins with digital design phases that continue through early 2023, followed by development of prototype vehicles in 2024, and government testing beginning in early 2026.

Allison Transmission joins American Rheinmetall Vehicles' Team Lynx, which thus far includes Raytheon Technologies and Textron Systems. "Our Lynx teammates are leaders across the defense industry known worldwide for innovative thinking, state-of-the-art manufacturing, and self-investing today to meet tomorrow's requirements," said Dana Pittard, Vice President for Defense Programs at Allison Transmission. "The Lynx is not a 30-year-old platform being re-purposed. The Team Lynx OMFV solution is a bold design that will be produced in America by a formidable team."

The NGET is the newest product in Allison's extensive armored vehicle portfolio, meeting requirements across a wide spectrum of applications including the heavy Infantry Fighting Vehicle and future Main Battle Tank markets.

"Some of the design features include an electric hybrid architecture that will offer the warfighter the benefits of reduced detection by the enemy and increase soldier survivability. It also provides exportable power provisions for on- and off-board systems. Additionally, the autonomy-enabled NGET will provide superior performance and have the ability to meet future increases in vehicle requirements while delivering the proven reliability of an Allison Transmission," said Ken Adgie, Director for U.S. Government Defense Business at Allison Transmission.

"The Lynx Infantry Fighting Vehicle was selected in Hungary. Australia chose the Lynx vehicle over offerings from other renowned competitors. The Lynx is now undergoing rigorous testing as part of risk mitigation activities and we are confident that it will succeed. For the U.S. OMFV program, we are building upon that winning design with advanced technologies like the Allison electric hybrid transmission. These technologies make our OMFV offering a next-generation solution that provides Soldiers a decisive overmatch on the battlefield now and for decades to come," said Matt Warnick, American Rheinmetall Vehicles Managing Director.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (ALSN) - Get Report is the world's largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, as well as a supplier of commercial vehicle propulsion solutions, including electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,500 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

About American Rheinmetall Vehicles

American Rheinmetall Vehicles, located in Sterling Heights, Michigan, is part of Rheinmetall's Vehicle Systems Division and brings the group's unbeatable global product portfolio to the U.S. market. ARV specializes in tracked and wheeled combat vehicle platforms, tactical wheeled vehicles, and associated subsystems. ARV is able to leverage advanced capabilities from across the Rheinmetall enterprise to enhance its next-generation vehicles with solutions such as 360° situational awareness technologies, AI-based target detection and recognition, imaging processing, and interoperability. Addressing the critical design needs of today's customer, ARV delivers vehicles with supporting open system architectures that enable the rapid insertion of technology in the modern era of fast-paced innovation. ARV's strengths in vehicle design and development, engineering and system integration make it a superb partner for U.S. customers in bringing combat vehicle platforms that are Next-Generation - Now.

