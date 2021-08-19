Allison Howard Advocates For Breaking The Cycle Of Poverty, Crime And Racism To Fix Policing

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Howard, an American producer, director and videographer with extensive experience in filming police reality TV shows, has advocated for the need to rethink and restructure the framework of our society as a way to improve the relationship between police and the communities they serve.

Calling for a "social reset" in a new Medium article, she highlights the lack of economic opportunities in inner-city neighborhoods as well how their residents struggle to fight a "web" of poverty, crime, and the U.S. prison system. As law enforcement enforces a system that is inherently flawed and stacked against poor minorities, she observes, people in disadvantaged neighborhoods don't trust that the police will bring justice.

"As a filmmaker," she says, "I believe our social and cultural influence can play a critical role in changing the ignorance and resultant biases that perpetuate racial and socioeconomic injustice. If you're not from the inner city, you can't understand the issues and the reasons behind what happens on the streets, how people live and why they live, unless you really get to know the people and their stories. At the same time, we must give more funding for police — in the right areas."

Allison Howard has over 25 years' experience producing, directing and shooting television programs for A&E, HBO, NBC, TLC, Food Network, MTV, Oxygen Media, Lifetime and Animal Planet. The majority of her television career has involved producing, directing and filming documentary series, particularly those that follow first responders. She has spent much of her time filming law enforcement in Dallas, New York City and Detroit. Currently she is a producer at Set Apart Pictures, a production collaborative that seeks to challenge the way content develops, amplify marginalized voices, and celebrate the power and beauty of the human spirit.

Her article on Medium is titled, I was a TV Producer for Cop Shows. Here Are My Thoughts on Race and Policing.

