Allied Universal Ranks #4,469 On Inc. Magazine's Annual List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000 2021

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine revealed that Allied Universal, a global security and facility services company with more than 800,000 employees and revenues over $18 billion, ranked No. 4,469 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most respected ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This will be Allied Universal's 12 th year on Inc. Magazine's prestigious list.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.

"It is truly an honor to be named on the Inc. 5000 list once again," said Steve Jones, Global Chairman & CEO of Allied Universal. "We've had the opportunity to sustain our growth through new sales and acquisitions while continuing to improve our operations, our reach and our technology."

According to Inc. Magazine, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

