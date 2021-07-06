Allied Telesis To Attend ISC West Expo With Velasea

San Jose, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Telesis, a leading provider of hardware and software products that build secure, feature-rich, and highly scalable data exchange solutions, announced today that it would attend ISC West alongside its valued partner, Velasea. The partners have a joint presence at booth #7056, where they will showcase a range of video surveillance and physical security solutions. The ISC West Expo (International Security Conference & Exposition) will be held at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas from July 19 to 21, 2021.

Allied Telesis is a networking vendor with more than 30 years of experience building secure, reliable enterprise networks. Headquartered in Japan but operating globally, Allied Telesis has the products, skills, and resources to offer end-to-end networking solutions across multiple industries.

Velasea is a full-service OEM systems builder that handles highly complex integrations around physical security, retail analytics, computer vision, and artificial intelligence on behalf of numerous technology partners and system integrators. From ultra-compact to massive configurations, Velasea successfully provides solutions to challenging emerging technology problems in incredibly demanding, yet varied, environments.

Allied Telesis and Velasea work together to deliver security solutions across different markets, most notably in the demanding casino and gaming environment, where non-stop, high-definition video coverage is key to protecting people and business assets.

"Velasea is a great partner," commented Lisa Rosetta, VP of Business Development for Allied Telesis, "because they bring a wealth of experience and skills to every project and know how to integrate all the pieces for a successful customer outcome. We're delighted to be back in-person at ISC West this year and are excited to showcase our joint capabilities with Velasea."

Kevin Whalen, VP and Account Executive for Velasea, stated the following: "Partnering with Allied Telesis has been a recipe for success. The Allied Team is knowledgeable, engaging, and consistently enhances the value we can deliver when tackling a customer's complex needs. Combine that with a robust product offering and you have a partnership engineered to create lasting wins."

Visit Allied Telesis and Velasea at ISC West, July 19-21, booth #7056.

About Allied TelesisFor over 30 years, Allied Telesis has been delivering reliable, intelligent connectivity for everything from enterprise organizations to complex, critical infrastructure projects around the globe. We continually innovate the way services and applications are offered and managed, resulting in increased value and lower operating costs. Visit us online at www.alliedtelesis.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allied-telesis-to-attend-isc-west-expo-with-velasea-301324811.html

SOURCE Allied Telesis