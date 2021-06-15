Allied Telesis Self-Defending Network Wins 2021 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Telesis announced today that it has won the 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the fiercely competitive Network Security category. The industry awards program aims to identify and reward the world's leading companies and products working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.

With a global increase in threats from phishing emails, social engineering and human error, organizations need a way to respond quickly and accurately to every attack. The Allied Telesis Self-Defending Network is an automated threat response solution that instantly shuts down cyberattacks before they can cause damage. Compatible with industry-leading firewalls and requiring no agent software on endpoint devices, installation is easy, and network protection starts immediately.

"We're delighted the industry's leading awards program has recognized our flagship cybersecurity solution," said Graham Walker, VP Marketing for Allied Telesis. "We see more targeted threats from well-resourced, financially motivated attackers, and organizations need help. The Self-Defending Network is a practical, easy-to-use solution that delivers real and immediate value to our customers, and we're honored to be recognized for that."

"We are so proud to name Allied Telesis as a winner in the 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like Allied Telesis are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand."

About Allied TelesisFor over 30 years, Allied Telesis has been delivering reliable, intelligent connectivity for everything from enterprise organizations to complex, critical infrastructure projects around the globe. We continually innovate the way services and applications are offered and managed, resulting in increased value and lower operating costs. Visit us online at www.alliedtelesis.com

About Business Intelligence GroupThe Business Intelligence Group was founded to recognize true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above their peers.

