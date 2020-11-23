Allied Restoration, Passionate Life Foundation Donate Over $20,000 In Necessities To Underprivileged Angelenos In "Holiday Give Back Week"

WEST COVINA, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Restoration and The Passionate Life Foundation led by OP Almaraz hosted "Holiday Give Back Week" - a week long event featuring donations of food and necessities to underprivileged Angelenos. The week began on November 17th with the "COVID Care Drive" donating $500 worth of preventative care essentials to Salvation Army's Bell Shelter and ended on a high note Friday the 20th donating $20,000 worth of turkeys to local non-profits and food banks serving the San Gabriel Valley.

"We are delighted to ensure the health and safety of our local communities through our Holiday Give Back Week donations," said O.P. Almaraz, Founder of The Passionate Life Foundation and President of Allied Restoration. "The Passionate Life Foundation was started in honor of my late-brother Victor, and I am proud to continue his legacy through the business we built together."

The Passionate Life Foundation is a non-profit organization honoring the late Allied Restoration Co-Founder, Victor Lizarraga and his life passion to eliminate hunger in the San Gabriel Valley. Each year, Allied Restoration and The Passionate Life give back to the community to continue his legacy of helping those who are in need.

In addition, Almaraz is also giving away his training and knowledge, by including several helpful resources on his company's website, like COVID-19: 10 Things Your Business Must to Do to Survive This Pandemic . Allied not only provides cleaning services, but also instruct owners, estate and property managers, and/or contracted operators on how to adhere to standards with ongoing maintenance and clean-up.

Allied Restoration has seen immense growth since the beginning of the pandemic, with a team of 50 employees working around the clock to decontaminate and disinfect homes and businesses. As the leading COVID-19 disinfecting service in Southern California, Allied Restoration works with industrial warehouses, nursing homes, churches, schools, and other mass gathering areas. Allied teams use full PPE protocols and apply industrial grade and EPA approved product disinfectants and technology in this fight against the pandemic.

For more information, go to: AlliedRestore.com or follow them on Instagram @alliedrestoration .

About Allied RestorationAllied Restoration is a water damage, fire restoration, mold removal, virus disinfection, and construction company. They are known for their 21-point inspection that exposes potential threats to their client's properties and focuses on keeping families safe. They are committed to providing the best disaster restoration experience possible, working closely with insurance agents, brokers, adjusters, and clients to make sure the restoration process follows Allied's white-glove service to all customers. Allied Restoration's customer service reputation and its focus on discretion and privacy have earned them the trust of countless celebrities and ultra-high net worth individuals.

Media Contact Karey Cavaney kcavaney@blazepr.com (310) 395-5050

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allied-restoration-passionate-life-foundation-donate-over-20-000-in-necessities-to-underprivileged-angelenos-in-holiday-give-back-week-301178620.html

SOURCE Allied Restoration