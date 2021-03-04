Allied Mortgage Group Announces The Addition Of Industry Veterans To Key Operations Roles

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Mortgage Group, a leading mortgage banker in the Philadelphia market, has announced key leadership additions to their affiliated business operations team. These additions are part of Allied's growth strategy to further build out affiliated business ventures, especially as they relate to their joint venture Center City Mortgage & Investments ("CCMI").

Dottie Hackett-Colehas been appointed to the position of Vice President, Affiliated Business Operations. Ms. Hackett-Cole brings over 30 years of financial operations and training to this newly established role and was most recently Senior Vice President, Fulfillment Operations with Trident Mortgage.

Her initial priorities will lie in further developing the operations team to support CCMI and define and implement a process improvements plan to streamline and grow the mortgage operations team. "I joined Allied Mortgage Group because the leadership team reflects the same core values I follow - doing business with integrity and delivering the best customer experience possible to every client" states Ms. Hackett-Cole.

Allied Mortgage Group President and CEO, S. Roy Chowdhury reflects on this appointment; "I am confident Dottie will take the reins in further building out a solid operations infrastructure for CCMI. This will position the company to grow more rapidly while delivering excellent service to our borrowers and partners."

Theresa Spillman has been appointed to the position of Assistant Vice President, Operations for Center City Mortgage & Investments. Ms. Spillman has over 18 years of mortgage operations experience and will run the day-to-day mortgage operations for CCMI.

********

About Allied Mortgage Group: Allied Mortgage Group is a 28-year-old mortgage lender that serves consumers, mortgage brokers and financial institutions with a history of responsible lending. Founded in 1993, Allied Mortgage Group is headquartered at 225 E. City Avenue, Bala Cynwyd, Pa, and is licensed in 34 states with 7 offices serving local communities. More information is available at www.alliedmg.com

About Center City Mortgage & Investments: Center City Mortgage & Investments was established in 2018 and is a joint venture between Allied Mortgage Group and KW Philly | Keller Williams, headquartered at 728 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia PA. More information is available at www.centercitymortgage.com.

For more information, contact: info@alliedmg.com www.alliedmg.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allied-mortgage-group-announces-the-addition-of-industry-veterans-to-key-operations-roles-301241012.html

SOURCE Allied Mortgage Group