Allied Global Marketing Forms Allied Multicultural

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Global Marketing, a full-service integrated marketing agency working with the world's largest entertainment, consumer and lifestyle brands today announced that it is combining its existing teams focused on the African-American, Hispanic, AAPI and LGBTQ+ audiences into one group, Allied Multicultural.

Leading Allied Multicultural will be Marcus Best as Senior Vice President. Best previously served as SVP of Allied Moxy, Allied's African-American marketing team. He will now lead the combined teams that previously operated as Allied Contigo (Hispanic) and Allied Pride (LGBTQ+).

"We are thrilled to announce Allied Multicultural to help brands strategize paid, earned and owned media opportunities across multicultural audiences," said Clint Kendall, CEO of Allied Global Marketing. "We understand that effectively reaching the African-American, Hispanic, AAPI and LGBTQ+ communities requires deep cultural expertise. By combining our existing teams of specialists into one group under Marcus' leadership, we feel we can better create campaigns that reach across these communities while speaking to each one with an authentic voice."

As part of this initiative, Allied also announced the promotion of Verona Cesair-Jones to Vice President. She will join Stephany Echepetelecu, Josh Grijalva and Jamila Osouna as Vice Presidents working on the Allied Multicultural team.

"I'm excited by the opportunity to lead a talented team of multicultural experts and curators," added Best. "We have compiled an incredible group of people that are shaping campaigns and strategies that speak to the full breadth of the African American, Hispanic, AAPI and LGBTQ+ cultures."

ABOUT ALLIED GLOBAL MARKETINGIn business for over 30 years, Allied has built upon its roots in advertising and publicity for movie studios to become a global leader in entertainment, culture and lifestyle marketing. Allied's global team of specialists, over 400 strong across 23 offices in North America, Europe and Australia, create campaigns that drive conversion for some of the world's biggest brands and their diverse customers across film, TV, streaming, sports, gaming, live entertainment, cultural institutions, hospitality and consumer brands.

