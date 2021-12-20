Allied Esports Truck Featuring eNASCAR Arcade Activation with Goodyear (Photo: Business Wire)

Allied Esports, a global esports entertainment company and a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (AESE) - Get Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. Report, today announced that the Allied Esports Truck, North America's first and only 18-wheel mobile gaming truck, is set to appear at the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the 86th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic featuring No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati on December 31 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

The special eNASCAR Arcade activation with Goodyear will provide attendees with a unique racing experience as fans get the chance to race each other at some of NASCAR's most iconic tracks via iRacing simulators on the truck's main stage.

"NASCAR has been an incredible partner this year as we've delivered a one-of-a-kind racing and gaming experience to fans around the country," said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports. "We're thrilled to cap off 2021 with that same excitement for fans at the Cotton Bowl on New Year's Eve."

The event, which will be located at AT&T East Plaza off AT&T Way, is free and open to all Cotton Bowl ticketholders between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. CST. The competition will be emceed by Noor Jehangir ( @iamNoorJ), host of Allied Esports' weekly Saturday Night Speedway at HyperX Arena Las Vegas and Twitch's CelebriTee Showdown.

"Sports and gaming bring people together like few things can," said Nick Rend, Managing Director of Gaming and eSports, NASCAR. "Whether its NASCAR fans, sports fans, or gamers, the eNASCAR experience offers a unique way for people to interact with the sport. This opportunity to engage with those attending the 2021 Cotton Bowl provides us with another avenue to introduce NASCAR to new fans and give them a taste of the racing experience."

"Goodyear has long been committed to enhancing the gameday experience," said Katie Koch, Goodyear Assistant Brand Marketing Manager. "This unique activation is yet another way we can delight fans at the game."

The 80-foot, 35-ton Allied Esports Truck, which includes a main stage, caster booth, roof deck and full production capabilities, returned to the road in 2021 following an eight-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Events this year included seven stops at NASCAR Cup Series races with the eNASCAR Arcade, including the DAYTONA 500 and the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway; "SNS on the Road" at First Colony Mall in Sugar Land, TX; and the three-day hard rock music festival Rocklahoma.

Prior to the pandemic-related postponement or cancellation of live events in 2020 and 2021, the Allied Esports Truck was a regular attraction at some of the biggest gaming, sports, entertainment and consumer shows in North America, including Super Bowl LIII, DreamHack, CES, WonderCon, KAABOO, E3, VidCon and Posty Fest.

