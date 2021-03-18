Allied Esports And Brookfield Properties To Bring "Saturday Night Speedway" Experience To First Colony Mall In Sugar Land, Texas March 26-28

Allied Esports, a global esports entertainment company and a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (AESE) - Get Report, and Brookfield Properties, a leading real estate operator, today announced a three-day amateur esports event at Brookfield's First Colony Mall in Sugar Land, Texas from March 26-28.

Allied Esports is taking its popular "Saturday Night Speedway" featuring Mario Kart 8 Deluxe experience out of the desert and on the road for the first time, giving fans a chance to race their way to the top of the leaderboard and win an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas to compete on the main stage at HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas.

The outdoor tournament and broadcast will take place on the Allied Esports Truck, North America's first 18-wheel, 80-foot, 35-ton mobile gaming competition arena, which will be stationed on the south end of the First Colony Mall's exterior lawn. In-person Qualifiers will take place on Friday, March 26 and continue on Saturday, March 27. The event's Semifinals and Finals will follow qualifying on March 27 and be broadcast live on the Allied Esports YouTube channel. The gaming will continue Sunday, March 28 with Open Play for prizes and giveaways.

"The activation of this partnership has been a long time coming, and we are excited to welcome the Allied Esports Truck to the lawn at First Colony Mall," said Katie Kurtz, senior vice president of development at Brookfield Properties. "At Brookfield, we're constantly looking for new and fresh entertainment options to bring to our communities. This will be one of our first in-person events at our centers in over a year, and the Saturday Night Speedway tournament is a great way to kick our lawn programming back off."

"We have the unique ability to take our mobile esports trucks on the road and give fans across the country the chance to compete in a one-of-a-kind tournament setting as an extension of our Las Vegas arena experience," said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports. "We are thrilled to team up with our partners at Brookfield for this 'Speedway' event and give Texas gamers the opportunity to play their way to the ultimate gaming destination, HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas."

Players who want a jump start on making their way to the semifinals can join an online qualifying event on Sunday, March 21 at 2 p.m. CT. Winners from the online qualifier must be able to play in person at the Semifinals on Saturday, March 27 at First Colony Mall. For tournament rules, registration and additional information, interested participants should visit hyperxesalv.com/firstcolonymall.

Prior to the cancellation of live events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Allied Esports Truck was a regular attraction at some of the biggest gaming, sports, entertainment and consumer shows, including Super Bowl LIII, the DAYTONA 500, DreamHack, CES, WonderCon, KAABOO, E3, VidCon and Posty Fest. The First Colony Mall event is the truck's first outside of Nevada and California since the onset of the pandemic.

Allied Esports and Brookfield Properties announced a strategic alliance in January 2020 to bring gaming and esports experiences to Brookfield's retail destinations.

About Allied Esports

Named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, Allied Esports International, Inc. is at the forefront of esports entertainment with a global network of properties designed to serve as competition battlegrounds, content production centers and community experience hubs.

Through direct operation or membership in the Allied Esports Property Network, the world's first esports affiliate program, Allied Esports' facilities span North America, Europe, China and Australia, and include the world-renowned HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, a fleet of mobile arenas, the Allied Esports Trucks, and AE Studios in Hamburg, Germany.

Allied Esports' properties serve as the home to a number of online and offline proprietary productions and events, including Frags and Saturday Night Speedway, as well as original partner programs like the Simon Cup and Trovo Holiday Royale.

For more information about Allied Esports, visit AlliedEsports.gg and follow @AlliedEsports. Allied Esports International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (AESE) - Get Report is a global leader in esports entertainment, providing innovative infrastructure, transformative live experiences, multiplatform content and interactive services to audiences worldwide through its strategic fusion of two powerful brands: Allied Esports and the World Poker Tour (WPT). For more information, visit AlliedEsportsEnt.com.

About Brookfield Properties

Brookfield Properties is a fully-integrated, global real estate services company, providing industry-leading portfolio management capabilities across the real estate investment strategies of Brookfield Asset Management - a global alternative asset manager with approximately $600 billion in AUM.

Brookfield Properties develops and manages premier real estate with a focus on maximizing the tenant experience in addition to the investment and operational performance of the asset. We also focus on integrating leading-edge real estate technologies which enables us to be at the forefront of innovation and sustainability - benefiting not only our tenants and business partners, but also the communities in which we operate.

For more information about our approach to operating and developing best-in-class real estate, please visit brookfieldproperties.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of us, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: our ability to execute on our business plan; our ability to retain key personnel; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for our products and services; adequacy of our funds for future operations; our future expenses, revenue and profitability; our ability to develop new products; our dependence on key suppliers, manufacturers and strategic partners; and industry trends and the competitive environment in which we operate. These and other risk factors are discussed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005269/en/