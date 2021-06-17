Allied Energy Corporation Begins Rework Activities At Their Two Lease Sites

Carrollton, Texas, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Energy Corp (OTC Pink: AGYP), an energy company focused on leasing and reworking oil and gas reserves in the most prolific hydrocarbon areas of the United States, is pleased to provide valued...

Carrollton, Texas, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Energy Corp (OTC Pink: AGYP), an energy company focused on leasing and reworking oil and gas reserves in the most prolific hydrocarbon areas of the United States, is pleased to provide valued investors with our recent rework activities as well as highlights to a work schedule that the Company believes will bring multiple wells online.

CEO George Montieth commented: "I am pleased to inform our stakeholders that we have work crews scheduled at both the Green Lease site and the Annie Gilmer Lease site. Everyone is anxious to make up for the time we lost due to heavy rains in North Texas. The ground has finally dried out, and we can easily and safely move equipment onto and around the lease sites. Below are highlights of the work schedule that Curtis has created to get us back on schedule."

Beginning the week of June 14th, highlights to our work schedule include:

On the GREEN LEASE

Dozier cleared wellsite location and built base pads for the new and much larger pumping units.

Roustabout crew repaired tank battery facility for production

• Workover rig moves in and rigs up on first well. Crew will pull tubing and rods from well and then run back in hole with tubing, bit and scraper pressure testing tubing going in hole. Crew will also remove and replace bad tubing and finally go to bottom and circulate well.

• Rig up acid truck and pump acid for formation clean up. Flow spent acid back and swab well. Release packer and come out of hole with tubing and packer. Run back in hole with tubing, pump and rods. Set Pump.

• Rig Down and move to second well.

• Rig up on second well and prepare for casing test to locate hole. Locate hole and prepare for cement squeeze to repair hole. Pump cement plug and come out of hole with tubing and packer.

On the GILMER LEASE

• Roustabout and dozier on location. Clear flowline ROW's and clear battery, clear roads to wells.

• Clear well locations for workover rigs.

• Begin flowline installation to production battery from wells.

The Company will provide updated on their corporate website and/or the corporate Twitter page of the aforementioned activities and plans as progress is made.

The Company invites any and all interested parties to check back regularly at https://alliedengycorp.com/ and the corporate Twitter account https://twitter.com/AlliedEnergyCo1 .

About AGYP: Allied Energy Corp. is an energy development and production company acquiring oil & gas reserves in some of the most prolific hydrocarbon bearing regions of the United States.

