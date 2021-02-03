Allianz Partners Wins Contact Center Of The Year

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz Partners USA announced it has been awarded five trophies in this year's highly competitive Stevie® Awards, including a Gold Stevie Award for Contact Center of the Year - Financial Services - Over 100 Seats. LaShanta Sullivan, Manager of Allianz's Travel Assistance Department, was also honored with a silver trophy for Contact Center Manager of the Year at the 15 th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service.

Allianz Partners also won a silver trophy in the category of Customer Service Department of the Year - Financial Services - 100 or more employees and two bronze awards for Best Customer Feedback Strategy and Best Use of Technology in Customer Service in financial services. In total, the company has won 22 Stevie Awards for sales and customer service since 2015.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on April 14. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards ® and International Business Awards ®.

"In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on April 14."

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized at the prestigious Stevie Awards," said Jim O'Connor, Head of US Operations at Allianz Partners. "We believe this recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication and passion our team provides to our customers and our commitment to helping travelers whenever they may need us and wherever they may be, despite the current circumstances."

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees. Entries were received in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; more than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services, solution providers, and organizations' and individuals' response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About The Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Allianz Partners Allianz Partners (AGA Service Company) is a leading consumer specialty insurance and assistance company with operation centers in 35 countries. In the United States, the company offers Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans and serves millions of customers each year. In addition to travel insurance, the company offers tuition insurance, event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. The company also serves as an outsource provider for in-bound call center services and claims administration for property and casualty insurers and credit card companies.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allianz-partners-wins-contact-center-of-the-year-301221707.html

SOURCE Allianz Partners