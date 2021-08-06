Allianz Expands Its US Debt Portfolio With USD 234m Financing Of 27 Medical Office Properties

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz Real Estate, acting on behalf of several Allianz group companies, has completed a USD 234m lending investment for a joint venture between the Nuveen U.S. Cities Office Fund and a third party institutional capital partner, collateralized by a crossed portfolio of 27 medical office properties in the United States. The properties were purchased from IRA Capital.

This transaction marks the second U.S. debt deal with Nuveen Real Estate, following Allianz's USD 94m financing of a six property industrial portfolio for the investment manager's U.S. Cities Industrial Fund ("USCIF") in 2020.

This transaction is significant for several reasons, not least for the unique nature of the loan and the size of the portfolio. The deal is structured on a 7-year term with both a fixed rate tranche for USD 163.8m (70%), a floating rate tranche for USD 70.2m (30%) and is the first of its kind provided by Allianz Real Estate in the U.S. and Europe. The loan will provide 51% of the total acquisition price of USD 462.9m, and the Sponsorship will have USD 228.9m of equity remaining in the transaction.

Totaling over 747,000 rentable sq ft, the portfolio represents 27 high-quality class A/B medical office properties geographically diversified across 13 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin. 20 of the 27 properties are located in CON states, in which local governments requires an extensive approval process to prove that there is a need for the development of new healthcare facilities in each location, providing high barriers to entry and regulatory restrictions around new supply.

The portfolio is 99% occupied by 38 tenants, of which 92% are investment grade credit healthcare systems. The portfolio rent roll benefits from a weighted average unexpired lease term (WALT) of 12 years, providing for a reasonable lease rollover profile (33% of portfolio NRA) during the loan term. The portfolio is well-diversified across traditional medical offices, urgent care centers, outpatient surgeries & specialty treatment centers, and specialty hospitals.

Mike Cale, Co-head of U.S. Debt, Allianz Real Estate, United States said: "This is a complex and innovative transaction that underlines our willingness to take a flexible approach to meeting the requirements of one of our longstanding, global partners."

"Covid-19 has highlighted the need for improved efficiency and ease of access to healthcare, increasing demand for outpatient centers and higher-severity care space within hospitals. Medical offices thus represent a unique, resilient asset class poised to further benefit from strong fiscal tailwinds engendered by both the CARES Act and the U.S. small business stimulus program."

"We are delighted to have completed this latest transaction ," said Christoph Donner, CEO, Allianz Real Estate of America. "Despite the volatility seen over the last 12 months, Allianz Real Estate has substantially expanded its U.S. portfolio, reaching a record USD 21.6bn AUM at the end of 2020, spanning equity and debt. We look forward to building on our commitment to the region."

About Allianz Real Estate and PIMCO

Allianz Real Estate is a PIMCO Company, comprising Allianz Real Estate GmbH and Allianz Real Estate of America and their subsidiaries and affiliates. It is one of the world's largest real estate investment managers, developing and executing tailored portfolio and investment strategies globally on behalf of a range of global liability driven investors, creating long-term value for clients through direct as well as indirect investments and real estate financing. The operational management of investments and assets is performed out of 18 offices in key gateway cities across 4 regions ( West Europe, North & Central Europe, USA and Asia Pacific). For more information, please visit: www.allianz-realestate.com . PIMCO is one of the world's premier fixed income investment managers. With its launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the nearly 50 years since, the firm continued to bring innovation and expertise to our partnership with clients seeking the best investment solutions. PIMCO has offices around the world and 3,000+ professionals committed to delivering superior investment returns, solutions and service to its clients. PIMCO is owned by Allianz SE, a leading global diversified financial services provider.

Source: Allianz Real Estate, data as at 31 st December 2020.

These assessments are, as always, subject to the disclaimer provided below.

Important Information

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. Allianz Real Estate does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will Allianz Real Estate be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages. Any views expressed were held at the time of preparation and are subject to change without notice. While any forecast, projection or target where provided is indicative only and not guaranteed in any way. Allianz Real Estate accepts no liability for any failure to meet such forecast, projection or target. This document is not intended for distribution to or use by any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation. This document is not and should not be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe to any investment. This document is not intended as investment advice, or an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument, or an offer or recommendation related to Allianz Real Estate and/or its products. None of the information or analyses presented herein are intended to form the basis for any investment decision, and no specific recommendations are intended. PIMCO is a trademark of Allianz Asset Management of America L.P. in the United States and throughout the world. © 2021, PIMCO.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allianz-expands-its-us-debt-portfolio-with-usd-234m-financing-of-27-medical-office-properties-301350283.html

