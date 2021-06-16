Alliantgroup CEO, Dhaval Jadav, Provides Donation For Scholarships

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hennepin Technical College Foundation announced that entrepreneur and alliantgroup CEO, Dhaval Jadav, is donating $100,000 for its scholarships. The first $25,000 will support scholarships at the college's robotics program and the remaining donation will provide scholarships to students across all programs at the college.

"On behalf of the Hennepin Technical College Foundation, we would like to extend our thanks to Mr. Jadav for his generosity and support. The scholarships will allow greater access to a quality career and technical education which transforms lives and improves the economic vitality of our communities," said Myron Moser, board chair, Foundation.

The donation comes at a critical time. Most students at the college are from underserved communities and many are facing additional challenges due to the financial hardships caused by the pandemic.

"My personal passion is getting kids excited about STEM learning and opening minds to how these learnings are applied to problem-solving and innovating in everyday life. It's also creating that realization that STEM opens up a world of future job opportunities," said Dhaval Jadav, CEO of alliantgroup. "I try to apply that passion to alliantgroup and have been so excited to share it and collaborate with like-minded partners such as Hennepin Tech. I'm so excited to grow this partnership and feel fortunate to be able to contribute."

Jadav co-founded the alliantgroup in 2002. Aligned with Jadav's strong passion for fostering innovative thinkers, alliantgroup was created to help small and medium sized businesses realize the many government incentives that are in place to help further investment in innovation and technical jobs, which keeps the U.S. competitive on the global landscape. And as a philanthropist, Jadav has a longstanding commitment to STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education and providing academic opportunities to people underserved communities.

About Hennepin Technical College

Founded in 1972, Hennepin Technical College (HTC) is the largest stand-alone technical college in Minnesota. With campuses in Brooklyn Park and Eden Prairie, the college has a diverse student population and offers degree and non-degree courses in over 45 programs. HTC is a member of Minnesota State, which includes 30 colleges and seven state universities.

About alliantgroup

alliantgroup is a management and tax consulting company with a mission to strengthen American businesses through reinvestment in innovation and job growth. We educate businesses, the industry groups that serve them and the accounting firms that advise them on federal and state credits and incentives that are legislated by our government to keep the U.S. competitive in the global landscape. We are proud to have helped over 18,000 businesses claim more than $10 billion in credits and incentives. alliantgroup is headquartered in Houston, Texas with additional offices located in Austin, Boston, Chicago, Indianapolis, New York, Irvine, Sacramento, Washington, D.C.; and Bristol and London in the U.K.

