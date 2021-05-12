Alliant International University Partners With Sabio Coding Bootcamp For BS In Information Systems Technology

SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant International University has announced a new partnership with Sabio , a leading coding bootcamp and developer community, for their BS in Information Systems Technology (BSIST).

SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant International University has announced a new partnership with Sabio , a leading coding bootcamp and developer community, for their BS in Information Systems Technology (BSIST). Students enrolled in the BSIST program at Alliant can start a paid internship while they pursue their undergraduate degree.

The entire BSIST program can be completed within 3 years, versus a traditional 4 year-long bachelor's program. The innovative curriculum of the BSIST program will enable students to learn applied skills needed in the employment market in the early years at the start of their bachelor's curriculum, rather than the traditional bachelor's degree curriculum which imparts these skills in the second half.

"This partnership with Sabio allows Alliant to meet the changing needs of today's workforce and the rising demand for technically trained workers," said Dr. Rachna Kumar, dean of the California School of Management and Leadership at Alliant International University. "Giving students the flexibility and accessibility to work in their chosen technology field while also attaining a degree is a win-win for the student and employers."

Employment in computer and information technology occupations is projected to grow 11 percent from 2019 to 2029, much faster than the average for all occupations according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Through this new partnership, Sabio and Alliant will allow students to start their new careers while they are getting their bachelor's degree. This is due to Alliant's flexible class options that are online or for our ground program is in the evenings or one weekend per month, making it accessible for those interested in pursuing a career in technology.

"Sabio Coding Bootcamp was established to help smart and highly-motivated people become exceptional software developers throughout the country, and by partnering with Alliant International University, we are leaders in merging effective job training with a degree," said Liliana Aide Monge, Sabio Co-Founder & CEO. "Through this innovative partnership, students will enroll at Alliant International University and be eligible for federal and state financial aid, which allows low-and-moderate income students to secure the tech skills that are in-demand in the innovation economy."

Aligning with Sabio's mission to give underrepresented communities access to opportunities in the software field, Sabio will offer $5,500 Women in Tech Scholarshipsfor those qualified women who enroll in the new BSIST undergraduate program.

About Alliant International UniversityAlliant is a private university accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) which offers programs in psychology , education , business management , forensic studies , and law .

Alliant's mission is to prepare students for professional careers of service and leadership, and to promote the discovery and application of knowledge to improve the lives of people in diverse cultures and communities around the world.

Alliant's vision: An Inclusive World Empowered by Alliant Alumni.

More information is available at www.alliant.edu .

About Sabio Coding BootcampSabio is one of the oldest software development bootcamps and is taught exclusively by senior industry software practitioners. The current instructors are alumni of companies such as Fox, Gamefly, Stack Overflow, TMZ and UCLA. Sabio's software development program focuses on .NET/C# and trains across the full-stack in Mobile, Front End, Back End, Source Control, Database and Development platforms. Sabio's alumni now work at amazing companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Tesla, Activision, MedMen, UCLA, and USC. Sabio has partnered with both Skills Fund and SallieMae to help students finance their education.

