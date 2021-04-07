Alliance Laundry Systems Announces Its Third Acquisition Of 2021

RIPON, Wis., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Laundry Systems, the global leader in commercial laundry equipment, is acquiring the distribution assets of Chicago-based D&M Equipment Co. D&M is one of the top distributors of laundromat equipment in the Midwest.

This is Alliance's third acquisition of 2021 and the first acquisition of a distributor of multiple manufacturers' products. The deal is expected to close later this month.

"Our strategy has been clear from the start: we will pursue partnerships with exceptional companies," said Rick Pyle, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Alliance Laundry Systems. "For decades, D&M has shown market leadership and we are excited to welcome them to Alliance."

Founded in 1965 by respected laundromat leader, Don Tomasian, D&M Equipment Co. has delivered exemplary service and support to customers in and around the Chicago area. The company has further distinguished itself with expert in-house installers and a well-stocked parts department.

D&M will represent the Speed Queen ® brand. A week ago, Alliance announced its acquisition of Chicago-based UniMac ® distributor, Washburn Machinery Inc. These recent additions to the Alliance family illustrate the company's commitment to expanding service and distribution offerings to customers in the greater Chicago area.

Joe Frankian, President of D&M Equipment, will join Alliance in a leadership role. He will continue to oversee the business and build on the company's record performance of the last few years as part of Alliance Laundry Systems. D&M will carry on its family tradition with Joe's son, Connor, also staying on to serve customers.

"This is an exciting new chapter in our company's history," Frankian said. "With the power of a global leader behind us, I'm confident customers will see next-level service."

