Alliance Environmental Commemorates The 25th Anniversary In Environmental Services Industry

AZUSA, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Environmental Group LLC, a recognized leader in environmental remediation and indoor air quality services in the Western United States, marks its 25th year in business.

Founded in 1995 by brothers Joe and Jeff McLean, they started out offering asbestos removal services in Southern California. They added mold removal services in 1999 and continued growing the business and adding services over the years, expanding into Arizona in 2016 and Nevada in 2020. Today, Alliance Environmental employs 600 people, performs over 25,000 jobs per month, and has a fleet of more than 300 vehicles.

Over the years, the company has been involved in several acquisitions. The first company acquired was Consolidated Western in 2000 followed by Precision Works in 2004, Airtek Indoor Air Solutions in 2011, AMP Abatement in 2012, Seacliff Environmental in 2013, So Cal Indoor Air Services in 2017, Mintie Technologies in 2019 and the most recent acquisition of Coast IAQ and Life Safety services last month. Due to the number of new employee hires and increased workforce, the company recently moved to new corporate headquarter premises that features a state-of-the-art warehouse and training center.

"Our 25th anniversary came in the year of a worldwide pandemic," stated Joe McLean, co-founder of Alliance Environmental. "It was a year with many unknowns, but I am proud to say we did not have to furlough any of our team. In fact, Alliance Environmental added Covid-19 cleaning and disinfection services in 2020, using our expertise in biohazard and trauma cleanup to adapt and add this essential service to our list of offerings."

Through organic growth as well as several corporate acquisitions over the years, Alliance Environmental offers a comprehensive range of indoor air quality and environmental services, including:

Asbestos removal and asbestos total loss inventory

Mold remediation

Lead paint removal

Demolition and site clearing

Infection control

Air duct cleaning

Dryer vent cleaning

Kitchen hood exhaust cleaning

Power washing

Structural pasteurization

Bed bugs, mites, and drywood termites

Attic Insulation Removal and Replacement

Trauma, illegal drug decontamination, and hoarding cleanup

"I look forward to continuing our role as an industry leader and innovator," said Jeff McLean, CEO and co-founder of Alliance Environmental. "As a business we continue to scale in healthcare and indoor air quality through current and future acquisitions. I would like to thank our employees, clients and partners for being a key part of our success and growth."

With more than 100 years of combined experience, Alliance Environmental Group, LLC is one the most experienced and trusted environmental remediation and restoration companies in the Western States. Alliance Environmental provides innovative air and HVAC duct cleaning solutions, asbestos, lead, and mold abatement, demolition, thermal remediation, biohazard decontamination and trauma cleanup as well as emergency response. The company has successfully completed more than 160,000 remediation projects ranging from bed bug elimination to commercial mold removal in California, Arizona and Nevada. For more information, go to www.alliance-enviro.com.

