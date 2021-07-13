Alliance Data Schedules Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call For July 29, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) - Get Report, a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions, will host a conference call on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's second-quarter 2021 results.

Conference Call/Webcast InformationAnalysts can register to receive the dial-in details in advance here (conference ID "4284128"). The conference call will also be available at www.AllianceData.com. Additionally, there will be several slides accompanying the webcast. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, as well as download and install any necessary software. The webcast will be archived on the company website.

If you are unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, please dial (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and reference conference ID number "4284128." The replay will be available two hours after the end of the call until 11:59 p.m. ET on August 12, 2021.

About Alliance Data Alliance Data ® (ADS) - Get Report is a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions serving large, consumer-based industries. The Company creates and deploys customized solutions that measurably change consumer behavior while driving business growth and profitability for some of today's most recognizable brands. Alliance Data helps its partners create and increase customer loyalty across multiple touch points using traditional, digital, mobile and emerging technologies. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Alliance Data is an S&P MidCap 400 company that consists of businesses that together employ approximately 8,000 associates at more than 45 locations worldwide.

Alliance Data's Card Services business is a comprehensive provider of market-leading private label, co-brand, general purpose and business credit card programs, digital payments, including Bread ®, and Comenity-branded financial services. LoyaltyOne ® owns and operates the AIR MILES ® Reward Program, Canada's most recognized loyalty program, and Netherlands-based BrandLoyalty, a global provider of tailor-made loyalty programs for grocers. More information about Alliance Data can be found at www.AllianceData.com.

Alliance Data Brian Vereb - Investor Relations614-528-4516 brian.vereb@alliancedata.com

Shelley Whiddon - Media214-494-3811 shelley.whiddon@alliancedata.com

Rachel Stultz - Media614-729-4890 rachel.stultz@alliancedata.com

