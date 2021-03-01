Alli Murphy Photography Celebrates Women's History Month By Partnering With Local Women's Organization

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Women's History Month, Alli Murphy Photography, a prominent Long Island boudoir photography company, is pleased to announce a philanthropic initiative benefiting Dress for Success Brookhaven. The company will donate 10% of their March net profit, as well as headshot photography services. The monetary donation will support programs that help transition women towards self-sufficiency by addressing their social and economic needs as they relate to work, home, and the community.

"As a woman-owned business, we are always looking for new ways to help the women of our community, and we share a common goal with Dress for Success Brookhaven," said Alli Murphy-Green, owner of Alli Murphy Photography. "We make it our job to empower every client who walks through our door by showing them just how beautiful and capable they are. A confident woman who loves and believes in herself will achieve her goals. We want to support that journey."

Participants of Dress for Success Brookhaven's Career EDGE job readiness program will be invited to the Alli Murphy Photography studio in Amityville for professional headshots, to be used for personal promotion, networking and other employment-seeking opportunities. Two half-day shoots will take place - one in March and one in April. Covid precautions, including mask requirements, social distancing, and time slots to limit capacity, will be implemented at the shoots. The 6-week program encourages women to stay motivated by maximizing job search and interview skills, and provides networking opportunities. Since its launch in 2017, they have seen an employment rate of over 70%.

"I would like to thank Alli Murphy Photography for partnering with our organization and providing headshots to our clients," said Sharon Boyd, Executive Director of Dress for Success Brookhaven. "I feel a personal obligation to help the women who come to Dress for Success, as they are in a period of great transition in their life. The support and empowerment they receive through our services and programs are immeasurable."

Alli Murphy Photographyis a woman-owned and operated boudoir company based in Amityville, NY, with an additional studio in Las Vegas, NV. The company provides a variety of photography services and products to individuals and couples of every size, shape, ethnicity, gender identity, and sexual orientation. Alli Murphy Photography celebrates and empowers individuals, fostering body positivity and self-love in all aspects of their clients' experience. For more information, please visit www.allimurphyphotography.com.

Dress for Success Brookhaven is part of an international not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help them thrive in work and in life. Established in 1999 with the support of the Town of Brookhaven, Dress for Success Brookhaven has helped over 6,000 women work toward self-sufficiency. For more information, please visit brookhaven.dressforsuccess.org/.

