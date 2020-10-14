Alley Cat Allies Global Cat Day® Is October 16, 2020

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alley Cat Allies Global Cat Day ®, on Friday, October 16, 2020, is a day for which an international movement will mobilize to save cats and kittens from being killed at a time when many longstanding threats to their lives have the potential to race forward.

"Global Cat Day in 2020 reminds us that even as attention has been dominated by the global pandemic, we still need to be fighting against forces that could undo the years of progress we've made to increase the protection of cats and kittens," said Becky Robinson, president and founder of Alley Cat Allies. "Too often, our disconnect from society during the pandemic is allowing dangerous animal control and shelter policies to advance unchecked in our communities. Global Cat Day is a reminder that the international movement to protect cats can never stop, even when so much of the world does."

The year 2020 has brought enormous financial hardship on many families and as a result, some have been forced to relinquish beloved animals, which is increasing impoundments in local shelters. This year has also seen many veterinary clinics operating at reduced capacity or not at all due to the pandemic, which has meant less cat sterilization from spay and neuter surgeries. Robinson said these developments will impact cats for years to come.

"Just as with the rest of society, many of the wheels of change have slowed or stopped in the world of animal care. Global Cat Day 2020 is a day to commit to do everything we can to make sure cats get the care they need during the pandemic, and to rebuild the capacity of care including Trap-Neuter-Return and other important programs as soon as possible."

"On Global Cat Day, take the pledge on GlobalCatDay.org," Robinson continued. "With this pledge, we declare that all cats have the right to live their lives, that humane and nonlethal programs are the best approach for cat populations, and that action is required so that no more cats' lives are lost."

About Alley Cat Allies

Alley Cat Allies is the leader of a global movement to protect cats and kittens. Now in our 30 th anniversary year, we are joined by over half a million supporters worldwide.

Alley Cat Allies believes every cat deserves to live out his or her life to the fullest. We exposed an entrenched system in which animal control agencies and shelters have been killing millions of cats for over a century. Today, the programs we introduced in the United States are mainstream.

To achieve our goals, we collaborate with grassroots advocates, animal shelters, municipal managers, and lawmakers to replace deadly laws and policies with ones that protect cats. We defend all cats by offering cutting edge education online, in person, and through one-on-one dialogue. We advance lifesaving innovations such as Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) and Shelter-Neuter-Return (SNR), high-quality, high-volume spay and neuter, microchipping, anti-declawing legislation, and any program that best serves the interests of cats.

