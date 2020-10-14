ALLETE To Announce Third Quarter Financial Results On November 9

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) will announce its financial results for the third quarter before the stock markets open on Monday, November 9, 2020.

ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) - Get Report will announce its financial results for the third quarter before the stock markets open on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Following the release, ALLETE President and Chief Executive Officer Bethany M. Owen, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Robert J. Adams, and Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer Steven W. Morris will present an overview of results and discuss other factors affecting performance during a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Interested parties may listen to the conference live by calling (877) 303-5852, pass code 5289685 or by accessing the webcast on ALLETE's Web site, www.allete.com.

A replay of the call will be available through November 16, 2020 by dialing (855) 859-2056, pass code 5289685. The webcast will be accessible for one year at www.allete.com.

ALLETE Inc. is an energy company headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth; BNI Energy, based in Bismarck, N.D.; and has an 8 percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. More information about ALLETE is available at www.allete.com. ALE-CORP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201014005098/en/