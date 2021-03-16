AllerPops Is Starting Their First Clinical Trial

LOS ALAMOS, N.M., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, March 2nd, Cliff Han, founder and inventor of AllerPops, signed a contract with Dicentra to perform a clinical trial on AllerPops.

This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, single-center Phase II study will investigate the effectiveness and safety of a Natural Health Product, AllerPops. During the study the prebiotic lollipops will be administered for 14 days to adult volunteers with seasonal/year-long allergies who are otherwise healthy to measure a reduction in their nasal symptoms.

Decentra provides clinical trials administered by medical and regulatory experts to identify how ingredients in products work, measure the safety and efficacy of products, and substantiate unique claims of products so that companies can expand their product lines on a global scale. Their team has performed over 450 clinical trials, published over 200 papers, and have been in business for over 19 years. They are active members of several trade organizations, including Ad Standards, American Herbal Products Association, Better Business Bureau, and the Canadian Association of Professionals in Regulatory Affairs.

The Mission and Vision of AllerPops is to provide long term relief to the millions of allergy sufferers worldwide and to grow the company to make AllerPops the preferred choice for allergy sufferers around the world.

Dr. Han's own allergy research has led to the invention of AllerPops. Biological research was not new to Cliff when he began to study himself three years ago. He had been a biologist at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) for 22 years, where he participated in the Human Genome Project, led a team to complete many hundreds of bacterial genomes, and authored more than 300 research papers. Before that, he got his Ph.D. from Fudan University. He was trained as a medical doctor in college and worked in a hospital for many years.

The clinical trial is being funded with the help of customers and other supporters. Their equity crowdfunding site, https://wefunder.com/allerpops , allows visitors to make an investment and earn profits along with the company as they expand.

