Allergy & Asthma Network Launches First Nationwide Asthma Awareness Month Virtual Fitness Challenge

VIENNA, Va., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This May, Allergy & Asthma Network will celebrate Asthma Awareness Month with its first-ever Virtual Fitness Challenge. The month-long initiative encourages people to get active and live healthier while supporting Allergy & Asthma Network. All proceeds will go to the Network's outreach, education, advocacy and research programs.

Allergy & Asthma Network is teaming up with Virginia-based certified personal trainer Shannon Simpson to develop the online fitness program. It is designed to take a whole-body approach to lung health and overall wellness.

Every day during May, Virtual Fitness Challenge participants access the online fitness program and take part in physical activity that strengthens core and balance, with a focus on arms and legs. The program also includes yoga sessions to help calm the mind and body.

The Virtual Fitness Challenge kicks off Saturday, May 1 with a walk/run at your own pace and distance.

Research shows regular exercise is linked to improved asthma control and quality of life. Health benefits include:

improved lung function

greater endurance and stamina

improved immune system reducing the risk of respiratory infections

stronger muscles that promote blood flow to the lungs and heart

healthy body weight

stress reduction

Registration for the Virtual Fitness Challenge is $20.00. After registering, you will receive a link to the exercise program webpage (live on April 30). There you will find workout videos developed by Coach Shannon and a downloadable workout calendar to track your progress.

At the end of May, email your completed calendar to Allergy & Asthma Network to receive a certificate of completion and a chance to win a Fitbit-4 and workout equipment.

If you have asthma that is triggered by exercise, or you have other serious health conditions, consult with your doctor before engaging in exercise. If you are allergic to spring pollens or mold, exercise indoors instead.

For more information and to register, go to AllergyAsthmaNetwork.org/fitnesschallenge .

About Allergy & Asthma Network

Allergy & Asthma Network is the leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending needless death and suffering due to asthma, allergies and related conditions. The Network specializes in sharing practical, patient-friendly, medically reviewed information through its AllergyAsthmaNetwork.org website, E-newsletter and numerous community outreach programs.

