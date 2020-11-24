Allena Pharmaceuticals To Present Virtually At Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference

NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNA) - Get Report, a late-stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders, today announced that Louis Brenner, M.D., Allena's President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 3 rd Annual HealthCONx Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 1:25 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.allenapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Allena website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Allena PharmaceuticalsAllena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders. Allena's lead product candidate, reloxaliase, is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder characterized by markedly elevated urinary oxalate levels and commonly associated with kidney stones, chronic kidney disease and other serious kidney disorders. Allena is also developing ALLN-346, currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial, for the treatment of hyperuricemia in the setting of gout and advanced chronic kidney disease.

Investor ContactHannah DeresiewiczStern Investor Relations, Inc.212-362-1200 hannah.deresiewicz@sternir.com

Media ContactAdam DaleyBerry & Company Public Relations 212-253-8881 adaley@berrypr.com