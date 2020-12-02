Allegro MicroSystems To Participate In Barclays Investor Conference

MANCHESTER, N.H., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. ("Allegro") (ALGM) , a global leader in sensing and power semiconductor technology, announced today President & Chief Executive Officer, Ravi Vig, will participate in Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference. The event will take place virtually on December 9, 2020, where Mr. Vig will participate in a fireside chat at 9:30a.m. Eastern time.

The live audio webcast for this conference can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Allegro's website ( https://investors.allegromicro.com). An archived replay of the presentation will be available on the website after the event.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits ("ICs") and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro's diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.

Contact: Katherine BlyeInvestor RelationsPhone: +1 603 626-2306kblye@allegromicro.com