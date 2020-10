Allegion To Attend Baird's 2020 Global Industrial Conference

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) Chairman, President and CEO David D. Petratis will discuss the company's long-term strategy at Baird's 2020 Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, Nov.

Allegion plc (ALLE) - Get Report Chairman, President and CEO David D. Petratis will discuss the company's long-term strategy at Baird's 2020 Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

A live listen-only webcast will be accessible via Allegion's investor website at investor.allegion.com or directly by clicking here.

About Allegion

Allegion (ALLE) - Get Report is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA ®, Interflex ®, LCN ®, Schlage ®, SimonsVoss ® and Von Duprin ®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2019 and sells products in almost 130 countries.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027006087/en/