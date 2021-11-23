Allegion To Attend 2021 Credit Suisse Global Industrials Conference

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Patrick Shannon will discuss the company's long-term strategy at the 2021 Credit Suisse Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, Dec.

Allegion plc (ALLE) - Get Allegion PLC Report Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Patrick Shannon will discuss the company's long-term strategy at the 2021 Credit Suisse Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

A live listen-only webcast will be accessible via Allegion's investor website at investor.allegion.com or directly by clicking here.

About Allegion

Allegion (ALLE) - Get Allegion PLC Report is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA ®, Interflex ®, LCN ®, Schlage ®, SimonsVoss ® and Von Duprin ®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2020, and its security products are sold around the world.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211123005852/en/