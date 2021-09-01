Allegion Declares Quarterly Dividend

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.

Allegion plc (ALLE) - Get Allegion PLC Report, a leading global security products and solutions provider, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per ordinary share of the company.

The dividend is payable on Sept. 30, 2021, to shareholders of record on Sept. 16, 2021.

About Allegion

Allegion (ALLE) - Get Allegion PLC Report is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA ®, Interflex ®, LCN ®, Schlage ®, SimonsVoss ® and Von Duprin ®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2020, and its security products are sold around the world.

