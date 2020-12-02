Allegion Declares Quarterly Dividend

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.

Allegion plc (ALLE) - Get Report, a leading global security products and solutions provider, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per ordinary share of the company.

The dividend is payable on Dec. 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on Dec. 16, 2020.

About Allegion

Allegion (ALLE) - Get Report is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA ®, Interflex ®, LCN ®, Schlage ®, SimonsVoss ® and Von Duprin ®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2019 and sells products in almost 130 countries.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

